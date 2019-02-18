Dodgers say Andrew Toles hasn't reported to spring training because of 'personal matter'

The Dodgers announced outfielder Andrew Toles did not report to camp on Monday because he is “dealing with a personal matter.”
“We aren’t sure when Andrew will arrive but he has been in contact with the organization and has our full support,” the Dodgers said in a statement.
Toles, 26, was the only position player not to report with the team’s position players. Every other player had arrived at Camelback Ranch by Sunday.
Toles is expected to compete for an outfield spot on the opening day roster. A.J. Pollock, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, and Alex Verdugo — in addition to utilitymen Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor — are the club’s other major-league outfielders.
“I don’t know the timeline,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said when asked if he knew when Toles could join the club. “And that’s the first part, just getting him here and getting him back in the swing of things. Outside of that, we’ll evaluate moving forward.”
After a promising start to his big-league career in 2016, in which he compiled an .870 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 48 games and earned a spot on the postseason roster, Toles suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2017. He spent most of last season with triple-A Oklahoma City and appeared in 17 games for the Dodgers.
::
Corey Seager, who is clearing the final hurdles in his rehab following elbow-ligament replacement and arthroscopic hip surgeries, stood in against left-hander Josh Smoker for a batting practice session, but did not take any swings. The shortstop was originally scheduled to stand in against right-hander Kevin Quackenbush, but asked to face a lefty after standing in the batter’s box opposite righty Josh Sborz on Friday.
Seager also took batting practice on field from third-base coach Dino Ebel, fielded ground balls, and threw from 135 feet. He said he believes he will be stretched out to 150 feet before he is permitted to throw across the field.
::
Right-hander Ross Stripling rejoined the team after missing the previous three days with the flu. Stripling said he could’ve returned Sunday, but the club advised him to take another day off. Barring an injury to the Dodgers’ projected five starters, the right-hander is slated to begin the season as a reliever after making the National League all-star team last season as a starter.