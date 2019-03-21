Angels are more of a bargain than Dodgers for a family night out

Mike Trout is now the highest-paid player in baseball, but the cost to see him play ranks as one of the lowest in the major leagues.
A family of four can see the Angels for $198, according to the Fan Cost Index (FCI) released Thursday. The index, compiled by Team Marketing Report, counts the cost of four average-priced tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, two beers, two caps and parking for one car.
The FCI for the Dodgers is $275, which ranks seventh in the majors. The Angels’ FCI ranks 24th. The average in the 30-team league: $234.
The average ticket price, excluding premium seats, according to TMR: $43 for the Dodgers, $31 for the Angels and $33 for all of MLB.
The resale market often offers better deals, particularly for less popular games. For instance, when the Cincinnati Reds play at Dodger Stadium on April 16, a Tuesday, a reserve-level ticket — Section 17, Row AA — was available Thursday for $11.27 via StubHub. The Dodgers’ website sold that ticket for $32.
Teams also adjust prices based on demand, even after they go on sale. The Angels’ cheapest ticket for a Tuesday game in April: $8 when they play the Milwaukee Brewers on April 9, and $30 when they play the New York Yankees on April 23.
If these prices appear high, there might be some consolation in this: The FCI for the Lakers this season is $691.