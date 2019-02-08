All-Star J.T. Realmuto catches on with the Phillies, not the Dodgers

The situation made the Dodgers a sensible suitor for Realmuto, and they were rumored as such all winter. Realmuto has two years of team control remaining, making him at the very least a vastly overqualified stopgap until prospects Keiburt Ruiz and Will Smith were big-league ready. But the Marlins’ price was high from the start and, as evidenced by the deal they swung on Thursday, it remained lofty.