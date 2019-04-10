Clayton Kershaw is ready for Dodgers return after effective and efficient rehab start

Kershaw cruised through five innings in which two batters reached on hits and one on an error. He encountered trouble in the sixth inning, beginning with a leadoff home run by Kramer Robertson, the son of Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. After two strikeouts, Dylan Carlson hit a home run and Kershaw gave up an infield single. He struck out the final hitter he faced and walked off to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd at ONEOK Field.