Julio Urias pitches out of bullpen in Dodgers' 4-4 exhibition tie against Cubs

The Dodgers tie the Chicago Cubs 4-4 on Wednesday at Sloan Park in Mesa Ariz. They are 13-11-2 in Cactus League play.
ON THE MOUND: Dustin May got the start and gave up his first run of the spring, and gave up three hits and a walk in three innings. The 21-year-old prospect finished with three strikeouts, and also collected a hit. ... Julio Urias was originally scheduled to start the game but pitched out of the bullpen because that will be his role to begin the season. Urias gave up three runs (two earned), three hits and a walk in 22/3 innings. He’ll pitch out of the bullpen once more before the season starts. ... Joe Kelly gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.
AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Corey Seager, making his Cactus League debut, homered in his second at-bat against Cole Hamels after driving a ball to the warning track in his first plate appearance. He recorded a sacrifice fly in his final at-bat before being removed after six innings. Seager committed a fielding error and tested his surgically repaired shoulder with a difficult throw to turn a double play. ... A.J. Pollock began the game with his third home run of the spring and finished two for four.
EXTRA BASES: Kenta Maeda made a start in a minor league game, tossing 69 pitches before finishing the outing with a 16-pitch bullpen session. Maeda later declared himself 91% ready for the regular season. He’ll pitch once more before the regular season.
UP NEXT: Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. He’s scheduled to pitch five or six innings. First pitch is at 1 p.m. Radio: 570.