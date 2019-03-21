Julio Urias pitches out of bullpen in Dodgers' 4-4 exhibition tie against Cubs

ON THE MOUND: Dustin May got the start and gave up his first run of the spring, and gave up three hits and a walk in three innings. The 21-year-old prospect finished with three strikeouts, and also collected a hit. ... Julio Urias was originally scheduled to start the game but pitched out of the bullpen because that will be his role to begin the season. Urias gave up three runs (two earned), three hits and a walk in 22/3 innings. He’ll pitch out of the bullpen once more before the season starts. ... Joe Kelly gave up a hit in a scoreless inning.