Dodgers Dugout: Random thoughts before opening day

--Kiké Hernandez will get most of the playing time at second base this season, with Taylor moving into a super-utility role, starting in the infield or outfield whenever someone needs a day off. Hernandez his .256/.336/.470 with a 117 OPS+ and 21 homers in 146 games last season. I like Hernandez a lot, but many defensive metrics have him as an average second baseman so far in his career. I think he’s a little better than that, but I keep seeing people praise him for his diving stops and already nominating him for a Gold Glove. Diving stops aren’t necessarily the best way to determine a great fielder. Who is the better fielder, the guy who anticipates the play, has a quick first step and makes the play look routine, or the guy who is a step slow and has to make a diving stop? The first guy is better, because he’s going to make more plays during a season. But you don’t notice him because he makes it look routine. So a diving stop may be a sign of athleticism, but is not necessarily a sign of a great fielder.