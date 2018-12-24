Dodgers Dugout: Breaking down the Yasiel Puig-Matt Kemp-Alex Wood trade

Yasiel Puig was certainly a polarizing figure within the organization, but the fans loved him. He played the game with passion and enthusiasm and was always fun to watch. He also did a lot off the field for charity, and visited children’s hospitals often. He was basically a big kid, and there are worse things to be in life. Yes, he made mistakes on the field. And I’m sure if I was a Dodger player, I would get tired of him waltzing in late or making mental mistakes. But as a fan, I loved the guy. When you are a kid and love baseball, you hope to one day make the majors and dream of how exciting it would be to play every day. Puig reminds us of that feeling in a league where many players seem like they’d rather be anywhere else. And, he’s a good player too. It’s a tough loss from an emotional standpoint, but it’s not like when the Dodgers traded Mike Piazza.