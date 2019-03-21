Dodgers Dugout: Who starts on opening day for the Dodgers?

Here’s something I can’t get out of my mind, even though it’s all superstition and has no basis in reality. In 1977 and 1978, the Dodgers won the NL West and lost in the World Series. Exactly 40 years later, in 2017 and 2018, the Dodgers won the NL West and lost in the World Series. Does that mean they will have a disappointing 2019? After all, in 1979, they finished under .500. Yeah, I know. Crazy thinking. But if the Dodgers do have a disappointing season, then pencil in a World Series title in 2021.