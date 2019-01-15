Dodgers Dugout: Time to vote for final two position players on team's all-time 40-man roster

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and while we wait for more offseason moves, let’s continue picking the all-time 40-man roster with the wild-card round.
The all-time team, wild card
Now that we have chosen three players at each position other than pitcher, let’s select two more position players. To do so, I will take the highest vote getters at each position who did not make the team, plus anyone who got more than 15% of the vote. You can vote for two of those players, which will put our roster at 26 players before we get to the pitchers.
Here’s your list of players on the ballot:
Brett Butler
Dolph Camilli
Rafael Furcal
Kirk Gibson
Adrian Gonzalez
Shawn Green
Pedro Guerrero
Babe Herman
Eric Karros
Jim Lefebvre
Yasiel Puig
Pete Reiser
John Roseboro
Dixie Walker
Steve Yeager
Now it’s time for you to vote. Remember to vote for two. You can click here to vote, or you can email me your two choices. Ties are not allowed, and you have to vote for two. Vote for more or fewer and your vote won’t count.
Next week: Starting pitchers. We’ll be voting for nine.
Who were the three best right fielders?
Here are the results, after receiving 12,972 ballots:
1. Reggie Smith (named on 68% of ballots)
2. Carl Furillo (64.3%)
3. Andre Ethier (53.9%)
4. Dixie Walker (20.5%)
5. Babe Herman (20.3%)
6. Yasiel Puig (18%)
7. Shawn Green (17.1%)
8. Raul Mondesi (11%)
9. Frank Howard (10.5%)
10. Willie Crawford (6.7%)
11. Ron Fairly (6.6%)
12. Mike Marshall (1.5%)
13. Casey Stengel (1.3%)
14. Tommy Griffith (0.2%
15. Harry Lumley (0.1%)
The 40-man roster so far:
Catchers
Roy Campanella
Mike Piazza
Mike Scioscia
Infielders
Adrian Beltre
Ron Cey
Steve Garvey
Jim Gilliam
Gil Hodges
Davey Lopes
Wes Parker
Pee Wee Reese
Jackie Robinson
Bill Russell
Justin Turner
Maury Wills
Outfielders
Dusty Baker
Tommy Davis
Willie Davis
Andre Ethier
Carl Furillo
Matt Kemp
Reggie Smith
Duke Snider
Zack Wheat
Coming up
Jan. 22: Starting pitchers
Jan. 29: Relief pitchers
Feb. 5: Managers
And finally
Another great moment in Dodger history (I was actually at this game). Watch it here.
