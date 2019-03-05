Dodgers defeat Giants 8-2 in Cactus League play

EXTRA BASES: Shortsop Corey Seager, recovering from elbow and hip surgeries, was scheduled to take four or five at-bats in a minor league camp game, but manager Dave Roberts said Seager was scratched “for no other reason than we have a B game Thursday and he was going to take some at-bats in that game.” … Dodgers catcher Russell Martin, sidelined for a week because of lower-back soreness, felt good enough to catch a bullpen session Monday but is not expected to play until Friday or Saturday. “It’s not really a concern,” Roberts said. “Him knowing himself, what it takes to get ready in the spring. … I’m not worried about the receiving, and we can accrue at-bats.”