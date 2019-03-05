Dodgers defeat Giants 8-2 in Cactus League play

Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Chris Taylor singled and scored in a three-run fourth inning and hit a run-scoring double to left field in the fifth at Scottsdale Stadium. Austin Barnes hit a run-scoring single in the fourth. Slugging prospect D.J. Peters legged out a triple into the left-field corner to open the sixth and scored on Cameron Perkins’ double to left. The Dodgers scored two runs in the seventh on Matt Beaty’s single, Omar Estevez’s double and Paulo Orlando’s single. Infield prospect Edwin Rios hit a home run to right field in the eighth. There was a scary moment in the seventh when Giants infielder Donovan Solano was hit in the helmet by a 93-mph fastball from Daniel Corcino. Solano appeared to be OK and walked off the field under his own power, but was removed for a pinch-runner.
ON THE MOUND: Julio Urias’ fastball clocked between 94 and 98 mph during a two-inning start in which he gave up one run and one hit, an Evan Longoria home run, and struck out three batters. “I really feel like the ball is coming out well,” Urias said through an interpreter. Except for a full-count pitch that Longoria deposited into the trees well beyond the left-field wall in the second inning. “It was my fourth fastball in a row,” Urias said in English. “BP fastball.” The left-hander’s offspeed pitches — slider, curve and changeup — were also sharp. Stetson Allie (two strikeouts), Scott Alexander (one-two-three fifth) and Dylan Floro threw scoreless innings for the Dodgers.
EXTRA BASES: Shortsop Corey Seager, recovering from elbow and hip surgeries, was scheduled to take four or five at-bats in a minor league camp game, but manager Dave Roberts said Seager was scratched “for no other reason than we have a B game Thursday and he was going to take some at-bats in that game.” … Dodgers catcher Russell Martin, sidelined for a week because of lower-back soreness, felt good enough to catch a bullpen session Monday but is not expected to play until Friday or Saturday. “It’s not really a concern,” Roberts said. “Him knowing himself, what it takes to get ready in the spring. … I’m not worried about the receiving, and we can accrue at-bats.”
UP NEXT: The Dodgers are off Tuesday. They will play Cleveland at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST. Left-hander Rich Hill is scheduled to start for the Dodgers. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.