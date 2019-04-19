Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu to start Saturday, pushing Clayton Kershaw back a day

Ryu’s return will send Julio Urias to the bullpen, Roberts confirmed. Urias made his fourth start of the season Thursday against the Brewers, but the original plan was for the left-hander to spend the bulk of the season as a reliever in order to limit his workload. But injuries to Kershaw and Rich Hill forced the Dodgers to adjust and begin the season with Urias as a starter. Roberts said he will get two or three days off after Thursday’s start before appearing in a game out of the bullpen.