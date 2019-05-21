Dodgers’ Julio Urias to be activated eight days after accusation of domestic battery

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is expected to be reinstated from paid administrative leave and activated Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, eight days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
The people requested anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the situation. The decision was made by the commissioner’s office in coordination with the Major League Baseball Players’ Association as outlined in baseball’s collective bargaining agreement. Once Urias is reinstated, the Dodgers must place him on the active major league roster. They cannot option him to the minor leagues.
Urias was placed on seven-day administrative leave May 14, the day after he was accused by witnesses of shoving his girlfriend in the parking lot of the Beverly Center. Major League Baseball began an investigation, as did the Los Angeles Police Department. The commissioner’s office could have requested another seven-day leave, suspended Urias or deferred discipline to a later date.
Instead, Urias, 22, will be reinstated, although it is unclear whether the MLB investigation or the LAPD investigation is complete. Urias remained in Los Angeles as of Monday evening but was expected to join the Dodgers on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla., where they begin a two-game series against the Rays on Tuesday.
Urias and his girlfriend insisted the incident was only a verbal altercation, according to law enforcement officials, but the video indicated the woman was pushed, according to a person familiar with the police probe. A conviction could lead to deportation for Urias, a native of Mexico who is not a United States citizen.
Last year, Roberto Osuna received a 75-game suspension after an arrest on suspicion of assault. Major League Baseball extended Ozuna’s administrative leave several times before enforcing the discipline; Osuna was placed on leave May 8 and was suspended June 22. In his case, the 75-game ban included the games Osuna, then a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, missed while on administrative leave. Criminal charges for Osuna were dropped.
Urias is regarded as a premier talent and future pillar for the Dodgers. He signed at age 16 in 2013 and made his major-league debut three years later. His rise was hindered in June 2017 when he underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior capsule in his left shoulder. He returned from the career-threatening injury to pitch out of the bullpen for the Dodgers last September.
He began this season as a starter before moving to the bullpen as the Dodgers seek to curtail his workload. He has a 2-2 record with two saves and an 3.18 earned-run average in 28⅓ innings.