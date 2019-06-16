Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen uses setback as motivation

Kenley Jansen got mad. Then he spent the next six weeks getting even, the closer using the walk-off grand slam he gave up to Hunter Renfroe in an 8-5 loss to San Diego on May 5 as fuel for the 10-game scoreless streak he extended with Friday night’s three-strikeout save against the Chicago Cubs.
“It’s not fun giving up a grand slam, especially at the end,” Jansen said. “It definitely made me angry and put me on a mission. I let that anger be a motivation. That’s what I’ve been doing my entire career, dealing with criticism sometimes … I kind of let it push me to get better every day.”
Jansen’s ERA jumped from 2.70 to 4.67 after the slam. He allowed no runs and four hits in 10 1/3 innings of his next 10 games, striking out 16, walking one and limiting opponents to a .114 average (four for 35) and .391 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He converted all eight save opportunities and lowered his ERA to 2.93 entering Saturday night’s game.
“I think that San Diego outing really got him fired up, to be honest,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I know he took that one personal. So intent, cleaning up delivery, all that stuff has kind of lent itself to what we’re seeing right now. Kenley is throwing the ball as good as we’ve seen.”
Jansen said he began to feel more locked in after spending much of a May 20 day off before a series in Tampa Bay studying the immaculate inning — nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts — he threw against Miami on May 19, 2017. He found a mechanical flaw in his front arm that he quickly corrected.
“It helped my delivery so much,” Jansen said.
Jansen has done a better job of mixing in his slider and four-seam fastball so hitters can’t lean too heavily on his cut-fastball. His average fastball velocity (91.8 mph) has been good but not as important as the shape of his cutter. Jansen threw 16 cutters Friday night, inducing four swinging strikes and four called strikes.
“No one is talking about the velocity now because the swing and miss is there, the characteristics [of the cutter] are there, and he’s putting up zeroes,” Roberts said. “He can reach back for 93-94 if he needs it.
“You see the two-seamer to the arm-side, the cut-fastball that is doing what it’s doing, and he’s spinning the slider when he needs to. So he’s got some toys, and the main thing is he’s healthy and he’s really cleaned up his delivery. He’s in a good place.”
Balk this way
With two outs, Jason Heyward on second and a two-run lead in the ninth inning Friday night, Jansen turned to second base umpire D.J. Reyburn and said, “I’m going to balk.”
Jansen then wiggled his back leg, Reyburn awarded Heyward third base, where he wouldn’t have a clear view of catcher Russell Martin’s signs and glove placement, and with that, the intentional balk was born.
“It’s something Bob [Geren, Dodgers bench coach] and I have been talking about since spring training, but I keep forgetting to do it,” said Jansen, who struck out Victor Caratini to end a 5-3 win. “I thought it was a good time to try.
“I’m not saying the Cubs are stealing signs or tipping location, but you always have to be on your toes. It’s just being extra cautious. When you’re up by two or three runs, why not? Whether you give up a bloop or a base hit, the guy is going to score from second with two outs.”
Roberts said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the strategy.
“Bob is kind of in tune with a lot of things,” he said, “so it was smart.”
Rick Honeycutt, who pitched 21 years in the big leagues and has been the Dodgers pitching coach for 14 years, was still trying to wrap his head around the move on Saturday.
“I don’t think I’ve seen an intentional balk,” Honeycutt said, “but I was called for four balks in a [game] when I wasn’t trying to.”
Indeed, Honeycutt balked four times in a four-inning relief appearance for Oakland in a 12-7 win at Seattle on April 13, 1988, giving him a share of the American League record for balks in a game.
Short hops
Matt Beaty was able to retrieve the ball from his first big league homer Friday night without haggling over a price. He plans to give the ball to his father. “It wasn’t hard,” Beaty said. “I just signed a ball, and Belly [Cody Bellinger] signed a ball.” … Reliever Scott Alexander (left forearm inflammation) and outfielder A.J. Pollock (right elbow infection) began playing catch this weekend. … The Dodgers reportedly signed fourth-round pick Brandon Lewis, a power-hitting third baseman from UC Irvine, for $372,500.