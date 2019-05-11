Joc Pederson homers twice and Kenta Maeda works Nationals in win

The night’s first batter spelled trouble for Kenta Maeda. In a vacuum, issuing a walk to Adam Eaton to begin Friday’s game at Dodger Stadium on Friday was minor. But these games aren’t played in vacuums and recent history -- the command problems hindering Maeda this young season -- suggested difficulties loomed. It was another walk, another leadoff man on base, another self-created obstacle to overcome.
And it was the falsest of starts. Maeda shifted gears from there, retiring 18 of the final 20 Washington Nationals he faced in the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory. He surrendered one hit -- a leadoff single to Wilmer Difo in the third inning -- over six innings. He walked two while striking out six.
It was the best of Maeda’s eight outings so far in an uneven 2019. He entered the night having walked 18 batters in his initial 38 ⅔ innings. Last season, he walked 43 batters in 125 ⅓ innings. He walked 2.6 batters per nine innings over his first three years in Los Angeles. Before Friday, that number was up to 4.2 in 2019. The troubles resulted in inconsistency. He oscillated between good and poor outings over his first seven turns.
On Friday, Julio Urias partnered with him to keep the Nationals (15-23) without a run. The left-hander completed three scoreless innings for his second save this week with some help from Max Muncy at third base. With bases loaded and two outs, Anthony Rendon scorched a groundball to Muncy's right side. Muncy, never mistaken for an elite defender, snagged it with a dive and beat Difo to third base with another dive to end the inning, robbing Rendon of extra bases and the Nationals of at least two runs.
Shortstop Corey Seager was initially in the Dodgers starting lineup, batting fifth, but the club announced he was scratched at 6:45 p.m. The Dodgers (26-15) didn’t provide an explanation. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Seager didn’t start for personal reasons.
Chris Taylor moved from second base to shortstop and Enrique Hernandez was inserted at second base.
With Seager in the lineup Thursday, the Dodgers suffered their third shutout and first at home when Patrick Corbin, a familiar nemesis, muzzled them again. They wasted no time scoring 24 hours later. Joc Pederson smacked a leadoff home run off right-hander Anibal Sanchez -- his third leadoff jack this season and 14th of his career, tying him for second in franchise history. It was Pederson’s 11th homer this season and first since he clubbed two on his birthday April 21.
From there, Sanchez quelled the Dodgers until the Nationals defense, shoddy all season, stung him in the fourth inning. With two outs and Alex Verdugo on first base, Chris Taylor lofted a fly ball to short right field. Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton, scampering in, dove for the baseball. He fell short. The ball bounced past him and Verdugo, running on the pitch, raced around to score. Taylor wound up at third with a generous triple.
Pederson padded the lead in the fifth with another solo home run against Sanchez, a 113.7-mph missile into the visitors’ bullpen. Sanchez was chased with two outs in the inning. David Freese supplied some insurance with an opposite-field two-run home run in the seventh inning.
Maeda, meanwhile, baffled the Nationals. He needed just 86 pitches to carve up the overmatched lineup. His struck out Rendon, one of the National League’s most dangerous hitters, with his final pitch, perhaps his best changeup of the night before passing the baton to Urias.