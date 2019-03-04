Dodgers relievers shut down Rangers in 6-3 victory at Camelback Ranch

The Dodgers defeated the Texas Ranger 6-3 on Sunday at Camelback Ranch. They are 4-2 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: Left-field candidate and top prospect Alex Verdugo had another productive day, hitting an opposite-field double to left and scoring in the second inning and highlighting a four-run third with a two-run double to left. He is six for 18 this spring. “I think the first moment I put eyes on Alex, he felt he was a major league player — that was three springs ago,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The good thing about him, he’s got that chip on his shoulder, he’s got that fight in him. It makes him better.” Catcher Austin Barnes hit a run-scoring groundout in the second and a two-run single in the third, and minor league infielder Omar Estevez had two hits, including a solo homer to center field in the sixth.
ON THE MOUND: After a rocky first inning in which he gave up three runs, two on Matt Davidson’s long homer to left field, right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out two batters in a one-two-three second. Setup man Joe Kelly’s second spring outing went smoother than the first — the right-hander gave up a leadoff single to Ronald Guzman in the fourth before retiring Logan Forsythe (fly to right), Eli White (fielder’s-choice grounder) and Andy Ibanez (grounder to second). Relievers Kenley Jansen, Josh Fields, Tony Cingrani, J.T. Chargois and Adam McCreery each pitched scoreless innings.
EXTRA BASES: Clayton Kershaw (shoulder inflammation) said he “felt fine” after throwing in full uniform on a practice field for five or six minutes at 60-70 feet Sunday. The plan for the ace is to “just keep progressing,” Kershaw said. … Veteran catcher Russell Martin’s lower back tightened up again Saturday, and the Dodgers scratched plans to play him at designated hitter Monday. Roberts said he hopes to get Martin back in the lineup after Tuesday’s day off.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will play San Francisco at Scottsdale Stadium at noon PST on Monday. Left-hander Julio Urias will start for the Dodgers against Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Radio: 570.