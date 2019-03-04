Dodgers relievers shut down Rangers in 6-3 victory at Camelback Ranch

AT THE PLATE: Left-field candidate and top prospect Alex Verdugo had another productive day, hitting an opposite-field double to left and scoring in the second inning and highlighting a four-run third with a two-run double to left. He is six for 18 this spring. “I think the first moment I put eyes on Alex, he felt he was a major league player — that was three springs ago,” manager Dave Roberts said. “The good thing about him, he’s got that chip on his shoulder, he’s got that fight in him. It makes him better.” Catcher Austin Barnes hit a run-scoring groundout in the second and a two-run single in the third, and minor league infielder Omar Estevez had two hits, including a solo homer to center field in the sixth.