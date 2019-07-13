Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly returns to Fenway Park as a visitor

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Clayton Kershaw will start Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies and Walker Buehler will start Tuesday. The team elected to not have them pitch against the Red Sox to give them additional rest. …The Dodgers signed 31 of their 41 picks in last month’s draft, including the 11 chosen in the first 10 rounds, before Friday’s deadline. Second-round pick Jimmy Lewis, a right-hander out of high school in Texas, was among the final players to sign. Lewis had been committed to LSU. He reportedly signed for $1.1 million, over his slot value of $793,000 as the 78th overall selection.