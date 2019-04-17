Kenta Maeda's performance on the mound leads to Dodgers' victory over the Reds

More often than not this young season, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has taken the ball from his starting pitcher with disappointment. Injuries didn’t help, but the rotation’s ineffectiveness left the bullpen fatigued and exploitable. The troubles peaked Saturday when the Dodgers were forced to use six relievers to get through nine innings and lost their sixth straight game.
Their fortunes have since flipped. For the third straight day, a Dodgers starting pitcher pitched at least into the seventh inning. On Tuesday, Kenta Maeda allowed one run in 6 ⅔ innings as the Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. He walked three and struck out five. He exited in the sixth inning after retiring two batters so left-handed Scott Alexander could face the dangerous Joey Votto. Alexander struck him out with five pitches.
Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp were back in the Reds’ starting lineup Tuesday, but Dodger Stadium didn’t pulsate with the energy it possessed the previous night when both former Dodgers made loud returns. There were no resounding ovations. No cap or helmet tips. The “Puuuuig” chants were shorter and softer.
The players’ production droppedtoo. After cracking a two-run home run off Clayton Kershaw on Monday, Puig cracked a flyball off Joe Kelly in the eighth inning that landed just foul down the right-field line. He then flied out to finish 0 for 4. Kemp went 1 for 4 with a double.
The Reds’ only run was scored when Tyler Mahle, their starting pitcher, and Joey Votto recorded back-to-back doubles. Cincinnati threatened again in the fourth inning, loading the bases for Mahle, but Maeda struck the pitcher out on three pitches.
The Dodgers were without Justin Turner (ankle) and Cody Bellinger (knee) in their starting lineup, but employed enough firepower to score four runs in the first two innings anyway.
The Reds opted to deploy a four-man outfield against Corey Seager in each of his first three at-bats. It’s a trendy defensive alignment designed to steal hits from left-handed hitters when there isn’t a runner in scoring position. It failed to hinder Seager.
The Dodgers shortstop saw the configuration for the first time in the first inning and legged out an infield hit to the shortstop. He later scored when Alex Verdugo hit a groundball to Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich with two outs and runners on the corners. Instead of ending the inning with the easy play at first base, Dietrich shoveled a toss to shortstop Jose Peraza at second base and Enrique Hernandez beat it to the bag to keep the inning alive.
In the second inning, Seager singled to shallow left field and scored on another Hernandez single. In the fourth, he smacked a ball over the outfield, off the right-field wall, for a double. In the seventh, the Reds stuck to the traditional defensive alignment. Seager grounded out.
In between Seager’s exploits, Pederson launched a pitch to the right-field pavilion for the second straight night in the second inning. After laying off two pitches low and outside of the strike zone, he pounced on a 93-mph fastball up and away for a two-out, two-run home run. It was his fifth home run in seven games and his eighth of the season. Only teammate Cody Bellinger and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich have hit more home runs in the National League.
The Dodgers applied the finishing touches with two outs in the seventh inning — once Mahle was removed — beginning with Max Muncy’s double off left-hander Zach Duke. Cincinnati then decided to intentionally walk Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, with first base open to bring up the left-handed-hitting Verdugo. The Reds were playing the matchup. It backfired. Verdugo split the left-center-field gap for a two-run double and his third hit of the night. The Dodgers had a five-run lead and Verdugo reveled at second base.