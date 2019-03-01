Justin Turner continues hot start as Dodgers and Rockies play to a 7-7 tie

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers executed two perfect cutoff-and-relay plays, with first baseman David Freese cutting Bellinger’s throw from right and throwing out Ian Desmond at second in the first inning and third baseman Turner cutting Paulo Orlando’s throw from left and throwing out Brendan Rodgers at second in the third. “Those little things keep runners at bay and keep the double play in order,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re stressing that … and to the credit of our players, they understand the importance of it.” … After throwing live batting practice on Thursday, closer Kenley Jansen said he will pitch in his first spring game Sunday.