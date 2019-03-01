Justin Turner continues hot start as Dodgers and Rockies play to a 7-7 tie

The Dodgers tie the Colorado Rockies 7-7 on Thursday. They are 4-1 in Cactus League games.
AT THE PLATE: A.J. Pollock led off the first inning with a single to center field and took third on Justin Turner’s double to right. Max Muncy drove in Pollock and advanced Turner to third with a groundout to first, and Cody Bellinger followed with a sacrifice fly to center. Turner added a single in the third and is five for six (.833) in the spring. Bellinger, slowed earlier in camp by a sore back, hit a towering two-run homer to center to tie the score 5-5 in the fifth. Matt Beaty’s sacrifice fly in the eighth tied the score 7-7.
ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill gave up two unearned runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking none, and he was pleased with his fastball and curve. “Overall,” the left-hander said, “it was a really good day.” Reliever Joe Kelly had a rocky spring debut, giving up one run and one hit, walking two and throwing two wild pitches in the fourth inning. Left-hander Tony Cingrani gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless sixth, and right-hander Josh Fields struck out one in a hitless seventh. J.T. Chargois gave up a two-run homer to Colton Welker in the eighth.
EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers executed two perfect cutoff-and-relay plays, with first baseman David Freese cutting Bellinger’s throw from right and throwing out Ian Desmond at second in the first inning and third baseman Turner cutting Paulo Orlando’s throw from left and throwing out Brendan Rodgers at second in the third. “Those little things keep runners at bay and keep the double play in order,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We’re stressing that … and to the credit of our players, they understand the importance of it.” … After throwing live batting practice on Thursday, closer Kenley Jansen said he will pitch in his first spring game Sunday.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers will play San Diego at Camelback Ranch and Cleveland at Goodyear Park in split-squad games at 6 p.m. PST on Friday. Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is scheduled to start against the Padres. Right-hander Ross Stripling is scheduled to start against the Indians. TV: SportsNet LA (vs. San Diego).