Dodgers' offense makes up for bullpen and mental lapses in victory over Rockies

The extra padding proved crucial in the bottom of the frame as Urias sputtered. Blackmon whacked a leadoff triple. Next, Urias allowed his first run this season on Trevor Story’s RBI single. Nolan Arenado then thumped a ball off the right-field wall for a triple to score Story. Two batters later, after a walk and a strikeout for the inning’s first out, Urias induced the double-play groundball he needed. Seager, the shortstop, charged to field it and threw it to Hernandez at second base, but Hernandez, thinking that was the third out, thought the inning was over and didn’t throw the ball to first base. Instead, he began jogging off the field. He took a few strides before realizing his mistake. Arenado scored on the gaffe to slice the Dodgers’ lead to three.