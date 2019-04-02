Dodgers' unorthodox plan for young pitcher Julio Urias is risky

The Dodgers considered pushing back the start of Urias’ season, which would have allowed the left-hander to go through a throwing program that was closer to a typical starter’s. But Roberts explained that if they delayed the start of his season, Urias could have been forced to start in the minor leagues. The Dodgers preferred he spend the entire season in the majors, where he could not only gain valuable experience but also make an occasional spot start, as he did Monday night because of the absences of Kershaw and Rich Hill.