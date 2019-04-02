Dodgers' Joe Kelly is booed at Dodger Stadium after blowing another lead in 4-2 loss to Giants

The lack of offense and the bullpen’s implosion spoiled Julio Urias’s first start for the Dodgers (3-2) since May 20, 2017. After rejoining the Dodgers as a reliever last September and pitching in the postseason, Urias was the Dodgers’ best pitcher in spring training. He completed his exhibition slate last Tuesday with four scoreless innings against the Angels in the third game of the Freeway Series. He was nearly as good when it counted Monday in his first start for the Dodgers in 681 days.