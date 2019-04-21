Russell Martin could return to Dodgers next weekend

Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays after a career-worst offensive campaign, Martin is five for 15 with five walks in six games. His absence has prompted the Dodgers to place the catching onus on Austin Barnes, who has started nine of the Dodgers’ last 12 games, including Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rocky Gale, Martin’s replacement, has started the other three games. Entering Sunday, Barnes and Gale combined to go four for 35 (.114) with three walks since Martin landed on the injured list. All four hits were singles.