Former Blue Jay Russell Martin gives his take on team's handling of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By delaying his major league debut, the Blue Jays guaranteed they could control Guerrero through the 2025 season instead of the 2024 season. But you never know in baseball: The New York Yankees have a borough’s worth of players on the disabled list, the Boston Red Sox have the second-worst run differential in the American League, and what if the Blue Jays turn out to have a decent chance in 2019 but lose a playoff spot by one or two games?