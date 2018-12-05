Don't put Bryce Harper in your projected Dodgers outfield just yet

Last offseason, the Dodgers spent about $4 million in free agency and invested $195 million in player payroll for the 2018 season, $2 million under the CBT threshold. The prevailing thought was frugality, practiced to slip under the CBT line and reset the tax penalty before a splurge this offseason, but a document prepared for investors before the 2017 playoffs indicated the club didn’t plan on exceeding the competitive-tax line over the next four seasons. Those projections, however, are not binding. And they wouldn’t necessarily inhibit the Dodgers from signing Harper even if they were.