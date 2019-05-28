Fiery Dodgers rookie Will Smith to catch fervent Rich Hill in debut

Reliever Joe Kelly was activated from the bereavement list. To clear a roster spot for the right-hander, the Dodgers optioned left-hander Caleb Ferguson, who is 0-1 with a 5.94 ERA in 17 games, to triple A. … Cody Bellinger’s strong throw home to nail the Mets’ Michael Conforto in the first inning Monday night was his major league-best sixth assist for a right fielder. … Center fielder Alex Verdugo, who was held out of Sunday’s game because of back tightness, returned to the starting lineup Monday.