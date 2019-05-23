How Pirates switch-hitter Josh Bell became a feared home run threat

The two men spoke last summer, in the days before the Pirates traded Freese to the Dodgers. Freese was never a switch-hitter, but he had played with Lance Berkman. Bell had spent the entirety of his professional career trying to craft identical swings from each side of the plate. Berkman, Freese explained to Bell, never did that. Berkman understood his body well enough to wield two different swings, two different approaches.