Dodgers say Justin Turner unlikely to go on 10-day injured list

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn’t believe Justin Turner will need to go on the 10-day injured list after fouling a ball off his left shin in their victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
As expected, Turner wasn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Saturday, but Roberts said he could use the third baseman as a pinch-hitter in a “big spot.” It’s more likely, however, that Turner doesn’t see the field Saturday and Sunday, giving him three days to recuperate with Monday’s off day. Los Angeles opens a two-game series against Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
“To give him two, three days potentially to get ready for Tuesday, it's certainly a thought,” Roberts said. “But I think I'm going to let the training staff and Justin decide that.”
Turner fouled a pitch off the shin, just above his ankle guard, in the third inning Friday. He completed the at-bat and played the field the next two innings before exiting in the fifth with a bruise. X-rays were negative, but the shin, Turner said, swelled up “huge.” Roberts said the swelling had subsided by Saturday.
“It looked like a baseball was coming out of my shin,” Turner said.
Friday’s unfortunate ricochet was just the latest ball Turner’s body has absorbed this week. Turner was plunked in four straight games before Friday, becoming the first Dodger to get hit by a pitch in four consecutive games since a man named Hughie Jennings in 1900.
“Justin stands on the plate and that's part of the risk when you're on the plate,” Roberts said. “I think this ball off the shin yesterday, self-induced, is worse than all those other four hit-by-pitches. We're going to manage it, but he takes such good care of himself. I'm not worried about it.”
The Dodgers’ ample off days — they’re not scheduled to play Monday and Thursday — and five-man bench give the club cushion to practice caution with Turner while not hurting them on the field. The team called up outfielder Kyle Garlick and infielder Matt Beaty from the minors and placed starter Kenta Maeda on the injured list Friday to afford themselves an extra man on the bench.
Beaty is a left-handed hitter so he got the start at first base Saturday against Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle with Max Muncy at third. Beaty would also start Sunday opposite right-hander Tanner Roark if Turner doesn’t start. The 26-year-old Beaty is back in the majors for the second time this season. He entered Saturday 2 for 4 with the Dodgers. He was batting .299 with an .847 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with triple-A Oklahoma City.
Puig struggling in Cincy
Yasiel Puig’s career in Cincinnati is off to a dreadful start. The former Dodger struck out three times in his three at-bats Friday on 10 pitches, dropping his batting average to .203. The right-fielder has seven home runs but just four other extra-base hits and owned a .612 OPS entering Saturday.
Matt Kemp, the other outfielder the Reds acquired from Los Angeles in December’s blockbuster trade, was released earlier this month, and left-hander Alex Wood has yet to pitch this season as he deals with a back injury. The most productive player the Dodgers sent to Cincinnati has so far been utiltyman Kyle Farmer, who entered Saturday batting .232 with five home runs and an .814 OPS while playing multiple positions.