Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado close to eight-year, $260-million extension

A week after Manny Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300-million deal with the San Diego Padres, another member of the National League West has locked up its primary asset. The Colorado Rockies are finalizing an eight-year, $260-million extension with four-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The contract will set a record for position players with a $32.5-million average annual value.
Arenado, 27, has won six consecutive Gold Glove awards and four consecutive Silver Slugger awards. He has led the National League in home runs in three of the last four seasons. He has posted an average .942 on-base plus slugging percentage since 2016.
Arenado elected for the security of the sizable offer from Colorado over the allure of the open market, which he could have hit this winter. With Arenado off the board, the premier position players available after 2019 could be Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon or St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
The extension for Arenado will occur as outfielder Bryce Harper remains on the market. The Dodgers met with Harper in Las Vegas on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants still in discussions with the Washington Nationals slugger.