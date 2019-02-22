Colorado star Nolan Arenado faces a choice: Test free agency, or 'be one of the best Rockies of all time'

In a sport overflowing with elite third basemen — Justin Turner with the Dodgers, Jose Ramirez with the Cleveland Indians, Kris Bryant with the Chicago Cubs — Arenado might be the best. He has won six consecutive Gold Gloves and four consecutive Silver Sluggers. He has led the National League in home runs in three of the past four seasons. He has missed only 16 games in the past four seasons. He is durable and reliable, sure-handed and rocket-armed in the field, potent and unpredictable at the plate.