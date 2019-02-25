Markazi: What I learned from playing video games with Bryce Harper

When we played the game, Harper knew I was from Los Angeles and allowed me to pick the Dodgers while he picked the rival Colorado Rockies. During the game, he talked about how much he enjoyed playing at Dodger Stadium and how much respect he had for Clayton Kershaw and the organization. When we were finished playing he talked about his love for his hometown of Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, where he bought a home, how it’s a 45-minute flight to Los Angeles and how he still hasn’t gotten used to the harsh winters living on the East Coast the last seven years.