Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 1: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Mets: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1

The Dodgers continue the postseason Sunday when they face the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

Here are the betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):

Monday: Game 2 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 1:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD

Wednesday: Game 3 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

Thursday: Game 4 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

*Friday: Game 5 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 2:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

* Sunday, Oct. 20: Game 6 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD

* Monday, Oct. 21: Game 7 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD

*—if necessary