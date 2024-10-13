Dodgers vs. Mets in NLCS Game 1: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Dodgers vs. Mets: How to watch and betting odds for Game 1
The Dodgers continue the postseason Sunday when they face the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the betting odds for Game 1 of the NLCS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games in the best-of-seven series (all times Pacific):
Monday: Game 2 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 1:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD
Wednesday: Game 3 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
Thursday: Game 4 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
*Friday: Game 5 — Dodgers at New York Mets, 2:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
* Sunday, Oct. 20: Game 6 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | FS1, FOXD
* Monday, Oct. 21: Game 7 — New York Mets at Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. | Fox, FS1, FOXD
*—if necessary
Miguel Rojas, Alex Vesia left off Dodgers NLCS roster
As expected, left-hander Alex Vesia was left off the NLCS roster the Dodgers revealed Sunday morning hours ahead of Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that it was “highly unlikely” he’d be on the roster after suffering an intercostal injury in Game 5 on Friday.
Also left off the roster was Miguel Rojas, who re-aggravated his adductor injury at the end of the NLDS.
Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell were added to the roster. Complete roster below:
Meantime, the Mets added Jeff McNeil to their NLCS roster. He had been out injured for New York’s wild-card and division series but now becomes one more left-handed bat for the Dodgers to account for with a bullpen that is down to just one left-handed reliever in Anthony Banda. Mets full roster below: