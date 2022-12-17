J.D. Martinez agrees to one-year, $10-million deal with Dodgers

The Dodgers added more veteran depth to their lineup Saturday, agreeing to a one-year, $10-million contract with designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation who are unauthorized to speak publicly.

The deal, which is pending a physical, is the latest low-cost, marginal upgrade this winter for the Dodgers, who have bypassed the top of the free-agent market and instead made a string of one-year moves for players they hope can flourish in Los Angeles.

Martinez fits that mold. A five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner, the 35-year-old saw his numbers regress last season, when he batted .274 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs.

That was still good for a .790 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, which ranked well above league average. However, it was Martinez’s lowest in a full season (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020) since 2013.

The Dodgers have liked Martinez for a while. They made a push to trade for him at the deadline this past summer, but weren’t willing to meet the Boston Red Sox‘s asking price.

Now, they’ll add him to a lineup that lost Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger in free agency, and could still see current free agent Justin Turner depart as well.