Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, news and odds

Dodgers have their top arms lined up to battle Braves, not Giants
The Dodgers will have their top three pitchers — Julio Urías, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer — lined up to start a big three-game series against the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
But if they had started the trio on regular rest this past week, Urías would have pitched against Colorado on Sunday, and Urías, Buehler and Scherzer would have been lined up to start an even bigger series at National League West-leading San Francisco next Friday through Sunday. Instead, only Urías and Buehler will pitch against the Giants.
To manager Dave Roberts, it’s more important to give Urías, a 25-year-old who has thrown a career-high 144-2/3 innings, 65 more than his previous high of 79-2/3 innings in 2019, and Buehler, a 27-year-old in his fifth full season, extra rest when he can.
ICYMI: Dodgers lose to Rockies again, miss on prime chance to close gap on Giants
For the second time in three days, a San Francisco Giants loss to the Atlanta Braves was posted on the right-field scoreboard for most of a game in Chavez Ravine, teasing, almost taunting the Dodgers in their third base dugout.
Another rare chance to gain ground on the National League West-leading Giants with a win over fourth-place Colorado was there for the taking, and the Dodgers let it slip through their hands. Again.
A decision to pitch to one of baseball’s hottest hitters with first base open backfired when C.J. Cron crushed a three-run homer in the first inning, and right-hander Antonio Senzatela blanked the Dodgers on two hits for seven innings Sunday to lead the Rockies to a 5-0 victory before 37,569 in Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers remain 2 ½ games back with 31 games left, and have plenty of time to overtake the Giants, but they can’t keep wasting opportunities the way they did this weekend in losing two of three to the worst road team in baseball and scoring seven runs while hitting .184 (16 for 87) in the three games.
Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Braves on Monday
The Dodgers host the NL East-leading Braves at 7:10 p.m. PDT Monday in the first game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers, who are 2½ games behind the Giants in the NL West, opened as -180 favorites on the overnight lines in Las Vegas with Julio Urías (14-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.05 WHIP) facing Atlanta’s Drew Smyly (9-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP). However, early money has come in on the Dodgers and they’re up to -210 favorites as of 9 a.m.
The Braves lead the season series 2-1 from the three-game series in Atlanta from June 4-6, but Urías picked up the Dodgers’ lone win as he held the Braves to just one run on four hits in five innings of work.
The Over/Under is set at 9 runs with the Under favored at -120. The Dodgers average 5.1 runs per game while the Braves average 4.89 for a combined 9.99 runs per game, but it makes sense for the total to be lower with this pitching matchup.
