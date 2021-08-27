Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, analysis and odds

Padres hope to stay relevant in NL playoff picture

San Diego’s Manny Machado walks off after striking out against the Dodgers on Thursday. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

SAN DIEGO — On the first day of this most anticipated season in the half-century of the San Diego franchise, I asked Padres general manager A.J. Preller how the hype of 2021 compared with the hype of 2015.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Preller said, with a thin laugh. “I’ve kind of blacked out that 2015 season.”

You might remember 2015, even if our friends in San Diego would rather not. The Padres loaded up on veterans — Matt Kemp, Craig Kimbrel, Wil Myers, James Shields, the Upton brothers — and Kemp lauded Preller as a “rock star GM.”

The Padres started unloading veterans in June. Preller fired manager Bud Black, then passed over coach Dave Roberts as the interim replacement, and as the permanent replacement. The Padres finished 18 games out of first place in the National League West.

