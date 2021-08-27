Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, news, analysis and odds

Padres hope to stay relevant in NL playoff picture
SAN DIEGO — On the first day of this most anticipated season in the half-century of the San Diego franchise, I asked Padres general manager A.J. Preller how the hype of 2021 compared with the hype of 2015.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Preller said, with a thin laugh. “I’ve kind of blacked out that 2015 season.”
You might remember 2015, even if our friends in San Diego would rather not. The Padres loaded up on veterans — Matt Kemp, Craig Kimbrel, Wil Myers, James Shields, the Upton brothers — and Kemp lauded Preller as a “rock star GM.”
The Padres started unloading veterans in June. Preller fired manager Bud Black, then passed over coach Dave Roberts as the interim replacement, and as the permanent replacement. The Padres finished 18 games out of first place in the National League West.
SAN DIEGO — In the hours leading up to the July 30 trade deadline, the San Diego Padres envisioned Max Scherzer delivering the type of dominant outing he delivered Thursday at Petco Park. The right-hander tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings in front of a buzzing sellout crowd. He scowled and he prowled and he overwhelmed hitters.
The Padres just imagined him logging those performances in their uniform, not for the club they’ve so desperately wanted to overtake. But the Dodgers, not the Padres, acquired Scherzer that day, swooping in to steal the biggest pitching prize along with All-Star infielder Trea Turner. And on Thursday, Scherzer shut down the plunging Padres to complete the Dodgers’ three-game series sweep with a 4-0 win.
Scherzer recorded 10 strikeouts to one walk and 104 pitches in his fifth start as a Dodger and first start at Petco Park since he gave up seven runs over 3 2/3 innings as a member of the Washington Nationals on July 8. The 37-year-old right-hander, who’s given up five runs in 29 innings with the Dodgers, lowered his earned-run average to 2.51.
Betting odds and lines for Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Friday
The Dodgers are on their best streak of the season with a 12-1 record in their last 13 games as they return to Dodger Stadium to host the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies have the league’s worst road winning percentage with a 15-47 mark. They’ve averaged 3.2 runs per game and are batting .212 away from Coors Field.
The Rockies will be facing a myriad of different pitchers on Friday as the Dodgers will be using a bullpen game. The Dodgers’ bullpen has been solid as the unit’s 2.21 ERA and 0.65 home runs allowed per nine innings in August both rank in the top three of the league. For the season, the Dodgers are fourth in both ERA (3.33) and home runs allowed per nine innings (0.88).
The Rockies will look to Kyle Freeland to continue his turnaround. He has allowed three runs of fewer in 10 of his last 11 starts after logging a 9.58 ERA with nine home runs allowed in his first five starts.
The Rockies have scored four or more runs in eight of their last nine games, going 6-3 in this span. The Dodgers have allowed three runs or fewer in all but one of their last 10 games.
