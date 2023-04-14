Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Syndergaard will start Friday against the visiting Chicago Cubs.
(Matt York / Associated Press)

Noah Syndergaard looks to bounce back after a shaky start last week when the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers couldn’t make Cody Bellinger a star again. ‘Sometimes you just don’t have any answers’

By Jack Harris

Cody Bellinger hits during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on April 3.
(Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

There was a rapid rise, then a sudden descent.

An instant flash of talent, followed by a fizzle that left the baseball world scratching its head.

For his first three years in a Dodgers uniform, Cody Bellinger was one of the best stories in the majors. A homegrown prospect who blossomed as an MVP-winning superstar. A Chavez Ravine favorite among both the fanbase and the clubhouse.

Over his final three seasons with the club, however, Bellinger transformed into one of the sport’s biggest conundrums. An injury-plagued slugger struggling to hit for power. A once-feared presence who, amid a string of constant swing changes, was never able to rediscover his former self.

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share