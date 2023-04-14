Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers couldn’t make Cody Bellinger a star again. ‘Sometimes you just don’t have any answers’

Cody Bellinger hits during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on April 3. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

There was a rapid rise, then a sudden descent.

An instant flash of talent, followed by a fizzle that left the baseball world scratching its head.

For his first three years in a Dodgers uniform, Cody Bellinger was one of the best stories in the majors. A homegrown prospect who blossomed as an MVP-winning superstar. A Chavez Ravine favorite among both the fanbase and the clubhouse.

Over his final three seasons with the club, however, Bellinger transformed into one of the sport’s biggest conundrums. An injury-plagued slugger struggling to hit for power. A once-feared presence who, amid a string of constant swing changes, was never able to rediscover his former self.

