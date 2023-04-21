Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starter Julio Urías delivers against the San Francisco Giants on April 10.
Dodgers starter Julio Urías delivers against the San Francisco Giants on April 10. Urías is 3-1 with a 1.90 earned-run average over four starts this season.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Julio Urías takes the mound for the Dodgers as they continue their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Recap: James Outman’s grand slam in ninth inning lifts Dodgers over Cubs

By Jack Harris

CHICAGO — A year ago, James Outman was hardly on the Dodgers’ MLB radar, a solid but overlooked prospect who’d spent years reworking his stiff “caveman” swing.

A month ago, he wasn’t certain to make their opening-day roster, despite a breakout spring performance and an open spot on the team.

But with every opportunity he has received this season, the 25-year-old rookie has risen to the occasion.

And in the biggest moment of his young career Thursday — facing a bases-loaded, full-count, ninth-inning at-bat in a tied game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field — Outman took another giant step forward, putting an explosive final touch on his most signature game yet.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

