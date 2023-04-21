Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Recap: James Outman’s grand slam in ninth inning lifts Dodgers over Cubs

CHICAGO — A year ago, James Outman was hardly on the Dodgers’ MLB radar, a solid but overlooked prospect who’d spent years reworking his stiff “caveman” swing.

A month ago, he wasn’t certain to make their opening-day roster, despite a breakout spring performance and an open spot on the team.

But with every opportunity he has received this season, the 25-year-old rookie has risen to the occasion.

And in the biggest moment of his young career Thursday — facing a bases-loaded, full-count, ninth-inning at-bat in a tied game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field — Outman took another giant step forward, putting an explosive final touch on his most signature game yet.

