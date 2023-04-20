Live
Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 9. Grove is 0-1 with a 9.00 earned-run average over three starts this season.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PDT.

Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound.
Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to the Mets on Wednesday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Noah Syndergaard didn’t feel any extra adrenaline or emotion as he took the Dodger Stadium mound on Wednesday for his first-ever start against the New York Mets, the team he came up to the big leagues with in 2015, won a World Series game for that October and walked away from after the 2021 season.

“There are a lot of new faces over there,” said Syndergaard, who signed a one-year, $13-million deal with the Dodgers in December. “Guys like [Brandon] Nimmo, Pete [Alonzo], Drew Smith … I’ve had the luxury of playing with them and wearing that Mets jersey with them. But other than that, it was just another day at the yard.”

Well, not quite, unless your idea of a typical day at the ballpark includes the ejection of a future Hall of Famer for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand, a transgression that will likely net Mets right-hander Max Scherzer a 10-game suspension.

Read more >>>

Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: How to watch, start times and betting odds

By John Scheibe

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers against the Kansas City Royals on March 21.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

What you need to know: The Dodgers, who lost two out of three games to both the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets on their last homestand, get a rematch against the Cubs when they open a four-game series Thursday at Wrigley Field.

The first game will feature a pair of right-handed pitchers — Michael Grove of the Dodgers who is 0-1 with a 9.00 earned-run average, and Jameson Taillon of the Cubs (0-2, 7.00 ERA). For Grove, it will be his fourth start of the season.

The Cubs are coming off a three-game sweep of the Athletics after a 12-2 win on Sunday at Oakland that moved Chicago to within two games of the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers, who trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by two games in the NL West, called up infielder Yonny Hernandez from the minors after shortstop Miguel Rojas was put on the injured list with a hamstring injury. The Dodgers might also be without Chris Taylor, who has been out with an injury to his left side.

Radio: 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Betting odds: at Chicago -120 / Dodgers +102

