Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Live updates, start time and analysis

Max Scherzer is ejected, but Dodgers can’t take advantage in loss to Mets

Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard returns to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to the Mets on Wednesday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Noah Syndergaard didn’t feel any extra adrenaline or emotion as he took the Dodger Stadium mound on Wednesday for his first-ever start against the New York Mets, the team he came up to the big leagues with in 2015, won a World Series game for that October and walked away from after the 2021 season.

“There are a lot of new faces over there,” said Syndergaard, who signed a one-year, $13-million deal with the Dodgers in December. “Guys like [Brandon] Nimmo, Pete [Alonzo], Drew Smith … I’ve had the luxury of playing with them and wearing that Mets jersey with them. But other than that, it was just another day at the yard.”

Well, not quite, unless your idea of a typical day at the ballpark includes the ejection of a future Hall of Famer for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand, a transgression that will likely net Mets right-hander Max Scherzer a 10-game suspension.

