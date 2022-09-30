Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Share
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during a game.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Kershaw is 10-3 with a 2.42 earned-run average over 20 starts this season.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Clayton Kershaw gets the start as the Dodgers open a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies and try to clinch home-field advantage in the World Series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Steve HensonAssistant Sports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

Miguel Vargas, Andrew Heaney bolster their October cases

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — It’s dress rehearsal week for the Dodgers.

And in a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night, they witnessed some intriguing performances from a couple of players with yet-to-be determined roles.

Andrew Heaney shined in his first appearance out of the bullpen, pitching four scoreless innings as a bulk reliever. A new-look bullpen without a designated closer once again delivered, stringing together four more spotless innings in a series rubber match at Petco Park.

And perhaps the biggest wild card of all, rookie outfielder Miguel Vargas, produced the night’s biggest hit, giving renewed life to his case of making the postseason roster with a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers-Rockies series

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the final series of the regular season:

Share