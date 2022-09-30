Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Live updates, start time, score and news

Miguel Vargas, Andrew Heaney bolster their October cases

SAN DIEGO — It’s dress rehearsal week for the Dodgers.

And in a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night, they witnessed some intriguing performances from a couple of players with yet-to-be determined roles.

Andrew Heaney shined in his first appearance out of the bullpen, pitching four scoreless innings as a bulk reliever. A new-look bullpen without a designated closer once again delivered, stringing together four more spotless innings in a series rubber match at Petco Park.

And perhaps the biggest wild card of all, rookie outfielder Miguel Vargas, produced the night’s biggest hit, giving renewed life to his case of making the postseason roster with a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning.

