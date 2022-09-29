Share
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, start time, score and news

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol delivers against the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol will open against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night as the Dodgers go for the series win.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Brusdar Graterol will open for the Dodgers as they close out their three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers beat Padres in extra innings to set franchise record for wins in a season

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — The 2022 Dodgers etched their place into club history Wednesday night by recording a franchise-record 107th victory.

And, fittingly, they had perhaps their most important player — and certainly pitcher — on the mound to do it.

In a season that has been beset by injuries and near constant transition to the Dodgers pitching, Julio Urías continued to be the staff’s anchor, its ace, spinning six scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres to cement his place atop the team’s rotation as the playoffs near.

Though Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the top of the 10th and Tommy Kahnle’s save in the bottom half secured the Dodgers record-setting win, it was Urías’ performance that boded best for their prospects in the postseason.

Read more >>>

How to watch and stream the Dodgers

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the regular season:

