Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 3: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers’ Julio Urías continues superb season, and Gabe Kapler saw it coming
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler envisioned nights like Saturday’s long ago, back when he was the Dodgers’ director of player development and a young promising left-hander was beginning to emerge in the club’s minor-league system.
Julio Urías, of course, was no stranger to anyone in the Giants dugout coming into Saturday’s Game 2 in the National League Division Series, not after the Dodgers left-hander made five starts against them during the regular season.
But Kapler’s history with Urías ran the deepest.
“You’re starting to see the guy that you sort of dreamed of,” Kapler said. “One of the better left-handed starters in baseball.”
Max Scherzer is working on rediscovering his dominance for Game 3 vs. the Giants
The last time Max Scherzer faced the San Francisco Giants in a playoff game he wasn’t yet a Cy Young Award winner. He wasn’t yet a surefire Hall of Famer. He wasn’t yet a wealthy man.
It was Game 4 of the 2012 World Series. He was a member of the vaunted Detroit Tigers’ rotation, just finding his footing as a bona fide major-league ace. He gave up three runs over 6 1/3 innings, a strong start given the context, but the Tigers lost the game and the series that night. Scherzer didn’t return to the World Series with the Tigers again. The franchise squandered two more opportunities with a loaded roster before he left for Washington.
“Our guys in Detroit there in 2012, 2013, 2014, to not be able to punch through and get a ring, we all look back and really believe that, ‘Man, we had the teams to do it,’” Scherzer said Sunday. “We can’t believe that we didn’t. We had one shot at it.”
Nine years and an historic prime later, Scherzer is back on another World Series favorite seeking to avoid squandering a prime chance to win a championship at the hands of the Giants. They will stand in his way again Monday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Giants in Game 3 of the NLDS
The season series between the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers could not be more even. The Giants are 11-10 in the 21 meetings between the two teams, with 10 games over the total, 10 under and one being a push.
Max Scherzer will take the mound looking to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the National League Divisional Series. The Dodgers are 12-0 in Scherzer’s starts and he has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his starts. He has allowed five home runs across 72.2 innings and the Dodgers have backed him up with at least four runs in all but one of his starts.
Former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood gets the start for the Giants. He has allowed two runs or fewer in six consecutive starts with one home run allowed across 30 innings. The Giants are 12-2 in his last 14 starts.
Wood’s recent success didn’t stop bettors from taking the Dodgers overnight — they opened as a -190 favorite and were up to -210 overnight with the total of 7.5 dropping to 7.
The Dodgers enter Monday having scored at least eight runs in six of their last eight games while the Giants have given up four runs or fewer in 10 of their last 11 games.
