Dodgers vs. Giants, NLDS Game 3: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Dodgers’ Julio Urías continues superb season, and Gabe Kapler saw it coming

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS against the Giants on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler envisioned nights like Saturday’s long ago, back when he was the Dodgers’ director of player development and a young promising left-hander was beginning to emerge in the club’s minor-league system.

Julio Urías, of course, was no stranger to anyone in the Giants dugout coming into Saturday’s Game 2 in the National League Division Series, not after the Dodgers left-hander made five starts against them during the regular season.

But Kapler’s history with Urías ran the deepest.

“You’re starting to see the guy that you sort of dreamed of,” Kapler said. “One of the better left-handed starters in baseball.”

Read more >>>