Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins: Live updates, start time, score and news

ICYMI: Trayce Thompson’s spectacular catch caps Dodgers’ comeback win over Marlins

Trayce Thompson recorded the putout, the Dodgers center fielder leaping to the top of the wall to make a spectacular, potential game-saving catch in the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins before a crowd of 50,431 in Chavez Ravine on Friday night.

Credit Daryl Boston with the assist.

Boston is a former big-league outfielder who is currently the first-base coach for the Chicago White Sox, but he was the organization’s minor league outfield coordinator when the White Sox selected Thompson, a former Santa Margarita High School standout, in the second round in 2009.

“Every day after I got drafted, we’d be out there working on stuff, working on balls off the wall, working on ground balls, throwing guys out at home, so you know, he’s my guy,” Thompson said of Boston. “I still keep in contact with him pretty regularly. I’m sure he’ll text me when he sees that play.”

