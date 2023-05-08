Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 26. Gonsolin is making his third start of the season Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PDT (LASN | MLBN | MLB.TV).

By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers still know how to win, and the Padres are still baseball’s Chargers

By Dylan Hernández

James Outman celebrates with Dodgers teammate David Peralta after hitting a two-run home run.
James Outman, left, celebrates with Dodgers teammate David Peralta after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Compare the lineups of the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Padres’ is better. Observe the quality of their at-bats. The Padres are better. Watch their defenses. The Padres’ is better.

So how were the Dodgers able to leave Petco Park still in first place in the National League West? How were they able to win the last two of their three games here, even though they were outplayed for the majority of the series?

The Dodgers might not be as talented as they were in previous seasons, but they’re still the Dodgers.

“We play every out,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “It’s kind of been who we have been.”

The Dodgers still know how to win — just like how the Padres still know how to lose.

Dodgers show their prizefighter instincts in comeback victory over Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — The Dodgers survived blow after blow. They absorbed punch after punch.

For eight innings Sunday, they were outhit, outfielded and outplayed by the San Diego Padres, seemingly destined for a rubber-match loss and series defeat against their National League West rivals.

But then Mookie Betts landed a game-saving hook, tying the score with a two-out home run in the ninth.

Michael Busch delivered a go-ahead jab, putting the Dodgers in front with an RBI single in the 10th.

Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: How to watch and betting odds

By John Scheibe

Dodgers relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez delivers against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin a short trip to Wisconsin with the first of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Park.

Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 earned-run average) will try to notch his first win of the season when he faces Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.63) in the series opener.

After winning two of three games against San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Dodgers (21-14, .600) maintained their 1½-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.

The Brewers (19-13, .559) snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday with a 7-3 victory at San Francisco, and they now trail the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates by half a game in the National League Central.

The Dodgers will return to Dodger Stadium Friday to again face the Padres in a three-game series, which will be followed by a three-game interleague visit by the Minnesota Twins.

Betting odds and lines: Dodgers -110/Milwaukee +106

