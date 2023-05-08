Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers still know how to win, and the Padres are still baseball’s Chargers

James Outman, left, celebrates with Dodgers teammate David Peralta after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Compare the lineups of the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Padres’ is better. Observe the quality of their at-bats. The Padres are better. Watch their defenses. The Padres’ is better.

So how were the Dodgers able to leave Petco Park still in first place in the National League West? How were they able to win the last two of their three games here, even though they were outplayed for the majority of the series?

The Dodgers might not be as talented as they were in previous seasons, but they’re still the Dodgers.

“We play every out,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “It’s kind of been who we have been.”

The Dodgers still know how to win — just like how the Padres still know how to lose.

