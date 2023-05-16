Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins: Live updates, start time and analysis

Monday recap: Dodgers get dramatic walk-off win in 12th inning against Twins

What was left of a crowd of 49,749 in Chavez Ravine got to witness some middle-of-May high drama Monday night when Trayce Thompson, mired in an 0-for-30 slump, drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Dodgers to a 9-8 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins.

Max Muncy provided some early muscle with home runs in his first two at-bats, and Phil Bickford provided three gutsy innings of relief, throwing a career-high 48 pitches and limiting the Twins to one run and one hit to help the Dodgers win extend their winning streak to six and notch their 14th victory in 16 games.

A Dodgers bullpen that had a National League-best 2.15 ERA since April 27 blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning and a one-run lead in the ninth, but Bickford, the last reliever manager Dave Roberts wanted to use, salvaged the night by escaping a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the 10th and adding a scoreless 11th and 12th.

Read more >>>