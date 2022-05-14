Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías will be on the mound Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Julio Urías gets the start for a Dodgers team looking to get back on track after losing three consecutive games. First pitch against the Phillies is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Austin KnoblauchAssistant Editor, Sports 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Day of Dodgers misfortune ends with 12-10 loss to Phillies

By Jorge Castillo

Friday the 13th was not a good day for the Dodgers.

The misfortune started when the team placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list in the morning and ended nearing midnight with a 12-10, 10-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium for their third consecutive defeat.

The script was reminiscent of the Phillies’ 9-7 series-opening win Thursday — plenty of offense on both sides, a Dodgers comeback to tie the game, and a Dodgers bullpen collapse. On Friday, Justin Turner blasted a game-tying, two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning before the Phillies scored three runs off Brusdar Graterol and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 10th.

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch and stream the Dodgers this season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers broadcast and streaming schedule for the remainder of the 2022 regular season:

Share