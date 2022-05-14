Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Day of Dodgers misfortune ends with 12-10 loss to Phillies

Friday the 13th was not a good day for the Dodgers.

The misfortune started when the team placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list in the morning and ended nearing midnight with a 12-10, 10-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium for their third consecutive defeat.

The script was reminiscent of the Phillies’ 9-7 series-opening win Thursday — plenty of offense on both sides, a Dodgers comeback to tie the game, and a Dodgers bullpen collapse. On Friday, Justin Turner blasted a game-tying, two-run home run with one out in the ninth inning before the Phillies scored three runs off Brusdar Graterol and escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the 10th.

