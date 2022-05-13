Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Dodgers stage stunning rally but fall to Phillies as Max Muncy’s struggles continue

Hey, Max Muncy, what have you done lately?

Dodgers fans know full well the answer is the same as when somebody asks, “What’s up?”

Standard reply: “Not much.”

That doesn’t mean Muncy isn’t appreciated. He was honored before Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, with bobbleheads handed out to fans entering Dodger Stadium. His wife, Kellie, threw the ceremonial first pitch and Muncy held their 9-month-old daughter, Sophie Kate, until nearly game time.

Mired in a debilitating, season-long slump, Muncy was hopeful fans would fondly remember the 36 home runs he hit last season, the 35 he hit in 2019, the 35 he hit in 2018.

“We have the best fans in the world and I don’t think they’ve forgotten what I’ve done the last couple of years,” he said. “At the same time, they expect me to be better and I expect myself to be better.”

