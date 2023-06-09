Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Thursday recap: Clayton Kershaw helps Dodgers end their skid in win over Reds

CINCINNATI — Of the many missing ingredients that have afflicted the Dodgers’ struggling pitching staff, one has started looming large among the rest.

The team’s starters haven’t pitched nearly deep enough into games.

And, as evidenced by their 22nd-ranked team earned run average, it has led to a slew of cascading side effects.

“It’s important,” manager Dave Roberts said about starting pitching length. “With relievers as volatile as they are, to put them in stressful games every night, to have to use certain guys every night, it gets taxing.”

