Advertisement
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 9. Grove is 0-2 with an 8.14 earned-run average over five starts this season.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Thursday recap: Clayton Kershaw helps Dodgers end their skid in win over Reds

By Jack Harris

CINCINNATI — Of the many missing ingredients that have afflicted the Dodgers’ struggling pitching staff, one has started looming large among the rest.

The team’s starters haven’t pitched nearly deep enough into games.

And, as evidenced by their 22nd-ranked team earned run average, it has led to a slew of cascading side effects.

“It’s important,” manager Dave Roberts said about starting pitching length. “With relievers as volatile as they are, to put them in stressful games every night, to have to use certain guys every night, it gets taxing.”

Read more >>>

Share

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

Share
Advertisement