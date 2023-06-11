Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Saturday recap: Dodgers, Bobby Miller have near perfect outing in win

PHILADELPHIA — Thanks to short starts, blown leads and walk-off losses, this Dodgers trip was starting to look like a horror film.

That is until Bobby Miller and an opportunistic offense responded with a nearly perfect script Saturday afternoon.

In a 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers shook off some of the frustrations from earlier this week — when they began their two-city swing with three losses, all in walk-off fashion, out of four games — by offering the kind of complete performance that has too often eluded them of late.

Read more >>>