Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Friday recap: Dodgers dealt double blow with Julio Urías’ delayed return and walk-off loss

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers have been running short on pitching options lately.

Both to start games — and finish them.

In less than a week, the team went from having a potential surplus of starting pitching to being shorthanded in the rotation once again after a setback to Julio Urías’ hamstring injury.

In that same time, they’ve watched their once-improving bullpen slip back into a late-game slump, suffering their third walk-off loss of this week’s trip in a 5-4 defeat Friday to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“A loss is a loss, but when you feel like you’re in it and you get walked off, that never feels good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “This is a resilient team and we’ve got to keep going.”

