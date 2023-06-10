Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller winds up to pitch.
Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller delivers against the Atlanta Braves on May 23. Miller will make his fourth start of the season Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers as they continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Friday recap: Dodgers dealt double blow with Julio Urías’ delayed return and walk-off loss

By Jack Harris

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers have been running short on pitching options lately.

Both to start games — and finish them.

In less than a week, the team went from having a potential surplus of starting pitching to being shorthanded in the rotation once again after a setback to Julio Urías’ hamstring injury.

In that same time, they’ve watched their once-improving bullpen slip back into a late-game slump, suffering their third walk-off loss of this week’s trip in a 5-4 defeat Friday to the Philadelphia Phillies.

“A loss is a loss, but when you feel like you’re in it and you get walked off, that never feels good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “This is a resilient team and we’ve got to keep going.”

Read more >>>

