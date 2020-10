After losing in Game 2, the Dodgers look to get back on track with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Dodgers with the teams tied 1-1 in the series. Game 3 will feature a closed roof at Globe Life Field for the first time in the series.

Be sure to follow along for live updates and analysis throughout the game.