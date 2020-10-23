Dodgers’ World Series Game 3 lineup: Austin Barnes is again behind the plate

The Dodgers will have Austin Barnes start at catcher for Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.

It’ll be Barnes’ second start of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He began the postseason as Clayton Kershaw’s personal catcher — he’s been behind the plate for each of his four playoff starts — and has emerged as Buehler’s catcher as well.

Barnes will catch Buehler for his second straight start; Barnes was also behind the plate for Buehler in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series last Saturday.

Will Smith, the Dodgers’ other catcher, will be the designated hitter and bat fifth Friday.

The Dodgers’ lineup is otherwise as expected. Joe Pederson will start in left field against the right-hander Charlie Morton, who faces the Dodgers in the World Series again after pitching for the Houston Astros in 2017.

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith DH

Cody Bellinger CF

Chris Taylor 2B

Joc Pederson LF

Austin Barnes C

Walker Buehler RHP

