Dodgers’ World Series Game 3 lineup: Austin Barnes is again behind the plate
The Dodgers will have Austin Barnes start at catcher for Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.
It’ll be Barnes’ second start of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. He began the postseason as Clayton Kershaw’s personal catcher — he’s been behind the plate for each of his four playoff starts — and has emerged as Buehler’s catcher as well.
Barnes will catch Buehler for his second straight start; Barnes was also behind the plate for Buehler in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series last Saturday.
Will Smith, the Dodgers’ other catcher, will be the designated hitter and bat fifth Friday.
The Dodgers’ lineup is otherwise as expected. Joe Pederson will start in left field against the right-hander Charlie Morton, who faces the Dodgers in the World Series again after pitching for the Houston Astros in 2017.
DODGERS LINEUP
Mookie Betts RF
Corey Seager SS
Justin Turner 3B
Max Muncy 1B
Will Smith DH
Cody Bellinger CF
Chris Taylor 2B
Joc Pederson LF
Austin Barnes C
Walker Buehler RHP
